Southwest Power Pool no longer under energy emergency alert

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As of 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Southwest Power Pool is no longer under an energy emergency alert. This includes LP&L and South Plains Electric Co-Op, Inc.
Due to continuing cold weather, it remains in a period conservative operations until 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20 for the entire SPP balancing authority area.
Early Thursday morning, SPP was teetering between a Level 1 and 2, with no rotating outages implemented. However, SPP is still urging all homes and businesses to conserve electricity, but are not directing any interruptions of service at this time.
Below is an update provided by Southwest Power Pool:
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.