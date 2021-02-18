Warmer Weather Coming

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Today was the warmest day since last Thursday with a high of 25 degrees. That was 35 degrees below the normal for this time of the year.
Tomorrow will begin a slow warm-up with highs expected to return to the 40s. The weekend should climb to the 50s and possibly low 60s. Dry conditions will be likely through late next week.
Patchy freezing fog will be an issue tonight and Friday morning, then southwest winds will help to push the temperature higher.
It will be mostly sunny tomorrow into next week. Also, winds will be from the west to southwest tomorrow and Saturday helping to dry the roads and increase the warmer weather for the period.
By next week the afternoon highs should be in the mid to upper 60s with more sunshine.
