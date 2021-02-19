Above freezing today, warmer weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the first time in more than 7 days, temperatures today will climb above freezing across the KCBD viewing area. Lubbock today will top out about 20 degrees warmer than yesterday. There is, however, another next cold front in sight.
This morning patchy ice and areas of low visibility are possible in freezing fog. However, I don’t expect a widespread fog. Early morning temperatures are similar to yesterday, in the single-digits and teens. As of this writing, the Lubbock airport has been down to 9°F.
If you encounter fog, use your low-beam headlights. They cause less glare than high-beams in obstructions to vision - such as fog, dust, snow, and smoke.
Late morning and this afternoon will be sunny, breezy and warmer. Highs will be above freezing, ranging from the upper 30s in the eastern viewing area to the upper 40s in the west. A south-southwest wind will increase to about 15 to 25 mph.
Tonight mostly fair and not as cold. Still, it will be cold, with lows in the mid- to upper teens across the northern and eastern viewing area, and around 20 to 22 degrees elsewhere.
Tomorrow we may have some low clouds early, but the day generally will be sunny with a breezy and warmer afternoon. Lubbock is headed for a high near 60 degrees.
Ahead of a cold front, a southwest wind will increase to about 10 to 20 mph with gusts near 30 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy and breezy. Lubbock will dip down to near freezing.
By sunrise Sunday the next cold front will have moved through most, if not all, of the KCBD viewing area. This is not going to be a repeat of the past week. The air behind the front is colder, but not of arctic or polar origin. Plus, the front will not bring any precipitation to our area.
Sunday will be partly cloudy with a chilly to cold breeze. Highs will range from the mid-40s to the mid-50s.
Next week temperatures will warm even more. Lubbock will peak near 60 degrees Monday, and then near 70 degrees Tuesday.
Then the next cold front arrives. Check out the weather details ahead of and behind the front in our 10-Day Forecast here on our Weather Page, or in our free KCBD Weather App. Download it from your app store.
In case you’ve missed our mentions recently, I’m repeating the following.
We have many free weather resources available through the links near the top of our Weather Page here: Closings and Delays, Flight Tracker, TXDoT Highway Conditions and the Download the Weather App link (it’s free).
If you are reading this on a mobile device, you can access the links by tapping on the circle with the plus, to the right of the word “Weather”.
