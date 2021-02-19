City of Lubbock pumping water to Littlefield to help with frozen infrastructure

LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock is lending a helping hand by pumping water to Littlefield, after the city asked for help, citing frozen infrastructure.
Wood Franklin, Director of Public Works for the City of Lubbock, says Lubbock pumped 50,000 gallons of water to Littlefield, a small city with around 6,300 people that uses about one million gallons a day.
Wood says it’s a simple process to move water to other cities, if we have the infrastructure connected to them.
“Here in the region, we are we may be separate cities but we are interconnected.”
Wood said the transfer was able to happen due to a previously signed contract with Littlefield specifying that Lubbock could offer its services in emergencies.
And he says it’s easy for our city workers to do.
“And then they turn a valve and open a valve and they start filling theirs. We have that meter, so we know what volume of water they use.”
Wood says the process is easy because Littlefield is a part of one of the systems our water comes from in Bailey County, north of both Littlefield and Lubbock. The water goes through Littlefield on its way to us in Lubbock. Shallowater in on this same pipeline system, too.
We also get water from Lake Allen Henry down south and the Canadian River Municipality Authority (CRMWA), which includes 11 different city members.
Wood says the connected water systems are also convenient in the summer.
“It makes it very resilient from drought because we have water and groundwater surface water and groundwater supplies. But it also goes through several other cities and allows us to help our neighbors in need.”
Franklin says the cities that receive from us for emergencies do pay an inflated fee. Wood also emphasized this sharing of water does not impact the Lubbock water supply... saying we have enough.
“We’re all here on the South Plains and, you know, we’re all the same community.”
Wood said Littlefield asked for more water supply on Thursday.
