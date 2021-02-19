Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,
Most schools are canceling classes again today, including Lubbock Independent School District, Lubbock-Cooper ISD and Frenship ISD.
- Texas Tech University, Lubbock Christian University and Wayland Baptist University have also canceled classes.
Police are investigating after a the death of a person after a bar fight.
- They were called shortly after midnight to CC’s Bar and Grill near 50th Street and Avenue Q.
- Police say a victim in this situation was taken to Covenant Health, where they were pronounced dead.
- Updates will be found here later in the day: Death investigation launched after bar fight
The electricity is back on for most Texans.
- Millions cotninue to deal with a lack of clean water because of low water pressure.
- There could be more rolling blackouts again today in some areas.
- Read more from The Texas Tribune here: Texas was “seconds and minutes” away from catastrophic monthslong blackouts, officials say
The White House says it is ready to hold talks with Iran and five other nations about reviving the 2015 nuclear deal.
- The Trump Administration withdrew from the deal in 2018.
- Iran said it would rejoin the deal for relief from sanctions.
- Read more here: Biden repudiates Trump on Iran, ready for talks on nuke deal
NASA’s Perseverance rover landed successfully on Mars.
- The spacecraft touched down Thursday afternoon after a seven month journey from Earth.
- The rover will search for a crater for possible evidence of ancient life.
- Read more from NASA here.
