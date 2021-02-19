Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Police launch death investigation, classes remain canceled over weather concerns, electricity back on for many Texans

By Michael Cantu | February 19, 2021 at 6:10 AM CST - Updated February 19 at 6:10 AM

On Daybreak Today,

Most schools are canceling classes again today, including Lubbock Independent School District, Lubbock-Cooper ISD and Frenship ISD.

  • Texas Tech University, Lubbock Christian University and Wayland Baptist University have also canceled classes.
  • All delays and cancelations can be found here.

What will the weather be like today?

Police are investigating after a the death of a person after a bar fight.

  • They were called shortly after midnight to CC’s Bar and Grill near 50th Street and Avenue Q.
  • Police say a victim in this situation was taken to Covenant Health, where they were pronounced dead.
  • Updates will be found here later in the day: Death investigation launched after bar fight

The electricity is back on for most Texans.

The White House says it is ready to hold talks with Iran and five other nations about reviving the 2015 nuclear deal.

NASA’s Perseverance rover landed successfully on Mars.

  • The spacecraft touched down Thursday afternoon after a seven month journey from Earth.
  • The rover will search for a crater for possible evidence of ancient life.
  • Read more from NASA here.

