Death investigation launched after bar fight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Metro Unit is investigating after one person died after being taken to a hospital following an assault.
The death investigation came after a person was taken to a Covenant Health early Friday morning. Police were initially called to an assault around 12:30 a.m. at CC’s Bar and Grill, in the 1600 block of 50th Street.
The victim in the situation was taken to the hospital from a separate location and pronounced dead.
Details in this situation are scarce and are still being gathered. No other information on this situation is available.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.