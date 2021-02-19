Death investigation launched after bar fight

Death investigation launched after bar fight
Lubbock police have launched a death investigation after a bar fight on Feb. 19. (Source: Michael Cantu KCBD)
By Michael Cantu | February 19, 2021 at 5:37 AM CST - Updated February 19 at 5:37 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Metro Unit is investigating after one person died after being taken to a hospital following an assault.

The death investigation came after a person was taken to a Covenant Health early Friday morning. Police were initially called to an assault around 12:30 a.m. at CC’s Bar and Grill, in the 1600 block of 50th Street.

The victim in the situation was taken to the hospital from a separate location and pronounced dead.

Details in this situation are scarce and are still being gathered. No other information on this situation is available.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.