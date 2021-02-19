Hoop Madness Playoff Scores & Highlights for Thursday, Feb. 18

Hoop Madness Playoff Scores & Highlights for Thursday, Feb. 18
2021 KCBD Hoop Madness logo (Source: KCBD)
By Pete Christy | February 18, 2021 at 9:04 PM CST - Updated February 18 at 9:04 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball playoff scores and highlights for Thursday night:

Girls Area Round

Whiteface 44 Jayton 29

Sands 76 Guthrie 31

Lorenzo 50 Grady 48

Canadian 80 Muleshoe 40

Borden County 68 Spur 39

Sundown 52 Forsan 43

Other girls

Lubbock Titans 58 Trinity Christian 25

Boys Bi-District Round

Texline 91 Amherst 54

Shallowater 96 Dalhart 40

New Deal 79 Vega 45

Jayton 71 Lorenzo 33

Plainview 65 Monterey 57

Hereford 63 Levelland 48

Estacado 89 Dumas 48

Bushland 69 Tulia 67 F/OT

Floydada 92 Bovina 55

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.