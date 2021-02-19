Hoop Madness Playoff Scores & Highlights for Thursday, Feb. 18

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball playoff scores and highlights for Thursday night:
Girls Area Round
Whiteface 44 Jayton 29
Sands 76 Guthrie 31
Lorenzo 50 Grady 48
Canadian 80 Muleshoe 40
Borden County 68 Spur 39
Sundown 52 Forsan 43
Other girls
Lubbock Titans 58 Trinity Christian 25
Boys Bi-District Round
Texline 91 Amherst 54
Shallowater 96 Dalhart 40
New Deal 79 Vega 45
Jayton 71 Lorenzo 33
Plainview 65 Monterey 57
Hereford 63 Levelland 48
Estacado 89 Dumas 48
Bushland 69 Tulia 67 F/OT
Floydada 92 Bovina 55
