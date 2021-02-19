KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Ethan

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Ethan, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Ethan is an one-year-old male Pitbull who has been at the shelter for nearly three months.
Staff say he is a very sweet and friendly boy. He is still a puppy and likes to play with the rough and rowdy dogs.
Ethan is up to date on all his shots, spayed and microchipped. His adoption fees for Friday, Feb. 19, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
