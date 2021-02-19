LFR responds to house fire in central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A central Lubbock home was damaged after an overnight house fire.
Lubbock Fire Rescue responded near 30th St. and Ave. U around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Crews were already in the area helping respond to a crash near 34th and Ave. U when they were called.
Lubbock fire believes no one was home at the time, but did confirm a dog was injured. There’s no word on the severity of its injuries.
An investigation into the fir should begin soon by the Lubbock Fire Marshal’s office.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
