LP&L provides statement on transition to ERCOT

LP&L is on track to transfer approximately 70% of the electrical grid to the ERCOT market by June of this year. Like many across the state, we have serious concerns over the severe operational issues seen across the ERCOT market this week. The Southwest Power Pool was not without operational issues of its own and our citizens felt this when LP&L was required to perform controlled rotating outages two days this week. However, it is clear that moving forward, serious decisions must be made to fix the problems in the ERCOT market.