Presto Recalls 25,000 Electric Smokers due to shock hazard

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Presto is recalling 25 thousand indoor electric smokers due to defective wiring that may pose a shock hazard.
The smokers were sold at Shopko, Sears, K-Mart, Belk, Veterans Canteen Store and other home appliance stores nationwide and online at amazon.com, wayfair.com, kohls.com and walmart.com from June 2018 through December 2020.
The models were available in black stainless steel and camouflage finishes.
Consumers should immediately stop using the smokers and contact Presto to get return instructions, or take the product to the store where it was purchased for a refund.
This recall involves all units of the Presto Indoor Electric Smokers with Model No. 0601304 or 0601405.
The model number is displayed on a sticker located on the underside of the smoker. “Presto” appears on the top of the digital display on the side of each unit.
The smokers were sold in black stainless steel and camouflage finishes. The smokers prepare smoked meat, fish and vegetables.
UPC codes 075741060132 and 075741060149 are located on the packaging.
Contact National Presto toll-free at 833-909-1524 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.gopresto.com/recall to complete the registration form to apply for the refund and receive a shipping label.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.