‘They care about their health & well-being”: Lubbock-Cooper ISD opens private showers to families without water

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Many families throughout our area have gone several days without water and in response, Lubbock-Cooper middle school has opened their new locker room showers to families needing to freshen up.
The brand new facility has private shower stalls and they are open to families in the area from 12 P.M. to 6 P.M. on Friday. There is no need to schedule a time.
Families are encouraged to bring their own towels and toiletries upon arrival. However, several businesses have donated bottled water and hot beverages.
Lubbock-Cooper middle school principal Tami Gunset said although you are encouraged to bring your own toiletries, community members have donated some.
“We just had an outpouring of support and that’s the great thing about Lubbock-Cooper ISD is there whenever there is a need, our district is going to pull together,” Gunset said.
Lubbock-Cooper superintendent Keith Bryant said the showers became available after teachers checked in on students, who said they had gone without water for several days.
“I think in the last year it has become apparent to kids and parents alike that teacher play such an important role. They care about teaching them, but they just care about them in general. They care about their health. Their well-being. Without us prompting, teachers reach out and take care of our kids,” Bryant said.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.