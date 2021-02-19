Warmer Weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Much better weather for the South Plains today with a high of 55 degrees in Lubbock.
We climbed above the 32 degree mark about 11 am in Lubbock. So, our string of 8 consecutive days of 32 degrees in December of 1983 remains in place. Lubbock just missed with a total number of hours at 186 and the record of 207 staying the leader.
The weekend will be much better than the previous week with sunshine and high temps around 60 degrees for most of the area on Saturday.
The northeast South Plains will not be as warm as the central and west with afternoon temperatures there in the upper 40s and low 50s.
Winds will again be from the south to southwest tomorrow at speeds of 15-25 mph during the day.
By Sunday morning they will be back to the north to northwest at 15-25 mph and it will be cooler.
You can expect a high of about 50 degrees for Lubbock Sunday with some clouds but rain and snow are not in the forecast.
It will be warm next Monday through Wednesday with highs back to the 60s before they fall to the 40s by Thursday.
