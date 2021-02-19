Winter storm has minimal impact on West Texas crops

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Steve Verett with Plains Cotton Growers says West Texas crops suffered only minor damage from this week’s winter storm, compared to the rest of the state.
The freeze hit early enough in the year that cover crops are still young.
He’s received some reports of burning on wheat and small grains, but not any of significance.
“Realistically, from most crop producers right now, there’s not a whole lot of effect, other than just hopefully the accumulation of moisture is going to help with these drought conditions we’re in,” Verett said.
Verett says the soil could have easily frozen five to six inches deep.
As the ground thaws, the process will break up the soil - almost acting as a natural plow - which will be beneficial come time for planting.
“What happens with planting in late April, all of the month of May, is still going to be much more determined on what happens in mainly March and April, both from a temperature and a rainfall situation,” Verett added.
He says we need some average weather and spring showers to reach an optimal position for cotton planting.
Verett says the real detriment from the storm fell on livestock producers.
“These temperatures are not only hard on the cattle, but you know just having to work and be out, making sure water’s available to them and they’ve got the feed and stuff. That presents some problems, especially when it’s as extended as what it has been,” Verett said.
He says while some in town have suffered from busted pipes or power outages, he feels very blessed the storm didn’t have the same effect here as in other parts of the state.
