Water shut off to stop flooding at Cactus Theatre

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to turn the water off and stop flooding at the historic Cactus Theatre on Friday night.
The call came in for an alarm activated at 8:36 p.m., with water flowing into the street. They say this may have been a water flow call, as alarms go off when water pressure changes.
Firefighters and agents with the Lubbock Water Department left the scene a little after 10 p.m. No injuries were reported.
The extent of the damage is not known as of Friday night.
