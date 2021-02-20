Health department seeking “vaccine ambassadors” to help people get their shot sooner

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock health department is seeking volunteers to help hard to reach groups get their shot sooner through a new vaccine ambassador program.
“There is lots of people helping their neighbors get rides, so we just want to make it more of a formal process. We already have a lot of informal ambassadors in our community,” Katherine Wells with the Lubbock Health Department said.
The goal of the health department’s ambassador program is to make the vaccine process easier for people who might be hesitant, especially minorities and senior citizens.
After filling out a short application, selected ambassadors will go through a brief one hour zoom training.
“We want them to be able to explain how the civic center works, telling someone who might be hesitant, tell them how easy it is, how friendly people are, where you par. You know, how you get through it,” Wells said.
Right now, racial data breakdowns of people vaccinated is mostly unknown. As of Friday, nearly 44% of the racial data collected in Lubbock is documented as ‘unknown,’
That is because the health department was not required to track race and ethnicity until a couple weeks after clinics opened.
“But we did add it and we are putting it into the state database, but it does take a while to start gathering enough information to make it accurate,” Wells said.
To get a better understanding of vaccine access in our community, some people just need a helping hand.
“People who might be overwhelmed by coming to the civic center or don’t have access to a computer or internet or are working during the day can have other options for their covid vaccine,” Wells said.
