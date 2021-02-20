Hoop Madness Playoff Scores & Highlights for Friday, Feb. 19

Hoop Madness Highlights for Friday, Feb. 19 (Part 1)
By Pete Christy | February 19, 2021 at 11:03 PM CST - Updated February 19 at 11:03 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball playoff scores and highlights for Friday night:

Hoop Madness Highlights for Friday, Feb. 19 (Part 2)

Girls Playoffs

Alpine 46

Lamesa 56

Nazareth 82

Wildorado 37

Valley 34

Claude 71

New Deal 37

Wellington 74

Seminole 61

Hereford 53

Hermleigh 48

Cross Plains 38

Boys Bi-District

Lubbock Cooper 53

Randall 54

Seminole 97

Fabens 44

Abernathy 47

Canadian 42

Sundown 43

Tahoka 37

Olton 54

Ralls 57

Smyer 55

Seagraves 58 OT

Plains 75

Post 70

Farwell 65

Lockney 37

New Home 81

Morton 31

Meadow 43

Sands 61

Kress 41

Wildorado 82

Wellman-Union 49

Klondike 66

Petersburg 33

Spur 45

Other Boys

SpringLake-Earth 61 Knox City 28

