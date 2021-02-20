Hoop Madness Playoff Scores & Highlights for Friday, Feb. 19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball playoff scores and highlights for Friday night:
Girls Playoffs
Alpine 46
Lamesa 56
Nazareth 82
Wildorado 37
Valley 34
Claude 71
New Deal 37
Wellington 74
Seminole 61
Hereford 53
Hermleigh 48
Cross Plains 38
Boys Bi-District
Lubbock Cooper 53
Randall 54
Seminole 97
Fabens 44
Abernathy 47
Canadian 42
Sundown 43
Tahoka 37
Olton 54
Ralls 57
Smyer 55
Seagraves 58 OT
Plains 75
Post 70
Farwell 65
Lockney 37
New Home 81
Morton 31
Meadow 43
Sands 61
Kress 41
Wildorado 82
Wellman-Union 49
Klondike 66
Petersburg 33
Spur 45
Other Boys
SpringLake-Earth 61 Knox City 28
