2 killed after Air Force jet crashes near Montgomery, Ala. airport
First responders on the scene of a military jet crash near the Montgomery Regional Airport in Montgomery County, Alabama, on Feb. 19, 2021. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | February 19, 2021 at 6:05 PM CST - Updated February 20 at 11:33 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The U.S. Air Force confirmed Friday night that the two pilots were killed after a T-38 trainer aircraft crashed near the Montgomery Regional Airport Friday.

The public affairs office said the pilots were flying a training mission at the time of the crash

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. The jet was assigned to the 14th Flying Training Wing at Columbus Air Force Base in Columbus, Miss.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the two pilots involved in this incident,” said Col. Seth Graham, 14th Flying Training Wing commander. “There are no words that can describe the sadness that accompanies the loss of our teammates.”

There are houses in the area, including a mobile home park, but Montgomery Regional Airport Executive Director Marshall Taggart Jr. said the jet did not hit any structures.

Taggart said the jet was flying from Columbus to Tallahassee, Fla. at the time of the crash.

Vehicles with the United States Air Force emblem on the doors have arrived on the scene of a jet crash in Montgomery County, Alabama.
The Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency is asking that everyone stay away from the area.

A safety investigation board will investigate the crash.

The Air Force said the names of the pilots are being withheld at this time, pending next of kin notifications.

