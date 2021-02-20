Warmer temps with sustained winds Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - What a week! I mean, really, what. a. week. The last time I wrote a story here for you, we were just getting ready to enter the artic, but as we do across West Texas, we got through it.
Sure some busted pipes and some cold feet for awhile, but now on the seventh day we have some much better news, as in at least one day this next week where we could reach the 70s.
Even though most of the next seven days will be spent at, or just below average on the temperature side, it will feel downright warm compared to what we just went through.
Winds will be a part of the forecast. For Sunday, I expect the sustained winds to be a bit on the lower side, but they will increase briefly to near 30mph at times, with the gusts.
The next day will be our warmup day, but, as we’ve talked about before, we don’t warm up a lot this time of year without the help of the wind.
We’ll get that help on Tuesday with a stiff southwest wind to help raise our temperatures to the 70s.
On the flipside, we’ll see a cool day by Thursday with a day in the 40s. There is a slight chance of some rain or snow, but every model run right now those chances become less. So we’ll keep an eye on it.
