Hoop Madness Playoff Scores for Saturday, Feb. 20

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball playoff scores for Saturday.
Girls Playoffs
Frenship 51, El Paso Eastwood 47
Lubbock Cooper 43, El Paso Andress 29
Levelland 43, Midland Greenwood 39
Shallowater 55, Canadian 47
Lorenzo 42, Sands 65
New Home 76, Roscoe 32
Ropes 70, Christoval 41
Other Girls
All Saints 44, Christ The King 22
Boys Playoffs
Snyder 40, Perryton 38
Littlefield 53, Alpine 52
Dimmitt 52, Tornillo 41
Lamesa 66, Presidio 65
Other Boys
Frenship 48, Odessa Permian 45
Paducah 62, Lubbock Christian 56
All Saints 50, Christ The King 49
