Hoop Madness Playoff Scores for Saturday, Feb. 20

Hoop Madness Playoff Highlights for Saturday, Feb. 20
By Pete Christy | February 20, 2021 at 6:00 PM CST - Updated February 20 at 6:35 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball playoff scores for Saturday.

Girls Playoffs

Frenship 51, El Paso Eastwood 47

Lubbock Cooper 43, El Paso Andress 29

Levelland 43, Midland Greenwood 39

Shallowater 55, Canadian 47

Lorenzo 42, Sands 65

New Home 76, Roscoe 32

Ropes 70, Christoval 41

Other Girls

All Saints 44, Christ The King 22

Boys Playoffs

Snyder 40, Perryton 38

Littlefield 53, Alpine 52

Dimmitt 52, Tornillo 41

Lamesa 66, Presidio 65

Other Boys

Frenship 48, Odessa Permian 45

Paducah 62, Lubbock Christian 56

All Saints 50, Christ The King 49

