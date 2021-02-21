3 Red Raiders lose wild season-opener to Arkansas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Playing in the State Farm College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Park, the 3rd ranked Red Raiders came up short in a back and forth game as they lost to #8 Arkansas 13-9 in the 2021 season opener.
The Razorbacks scored five runs in the top of the ninth to put it away.
Trailing 1-0, the Red Raiders plated five runs in the 5th to go up 5-1.
The Razorbacks responded with four runs in the sixth to tie the game at five.
Tech retook the lead on Cal Conley’s third RBI of the game at 6-5.
Things unraveled for the Red Raiders in the top of the 7th as Arkansas scored a run on a balk and two runs on a wild pitch to go up 8-6.
However, Monterey Grad Braxton Fulford mauled a three-run home run in the bottom of the 7th to give the Red Raiders back the lead at 9-8.
A walk, a passed ball and a two-our two run single in the 9th led to the Razorbacks getting five runs to take back the lead 13-9.
The game ended on Sunday as the final out was recorded at 12:40am
Texas Tech now faces #6 Mississippi 4 p.m. Sunday at Globe Life Park and then #7 Mississippi State Monday.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.