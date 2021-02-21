Warmest morning in over two weeks

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - “Warm” may be pushing it, but this morning was the warmest morning in Lubbock since February 3rd; over two weeks ago. We’ve also experienced mornings below freezing every day since February 6th.
Winds have shifted to the N, and that will usher in some cooler air this afternoon. We’ll still reach the mid 50s today, but that’s quite a bit cooler than yesterday and Friday. We’ll drop back below freezing overnight. Winds will shift to the SW soon enough though to bring warmer weather for the start of the week.
TODAY: Mostly sunny, high of 54°, N 15-20
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, low of 26°, SW 10-15
Into next week, Tuesday will be warm so that will invite some breezy conditions across the area.
Also, another cold front passes by Thursday to drop our afternoon into the 40s with a breeze, but we return to the 50s by the weekend with sun all throughout.
