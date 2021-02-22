20 arrests made in prostitution operation

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission and Amarillo Police Department conducted a two-day prostitution operation, Feb. 11-12. The operation resulted in 20 arrests for prostitution, soliciting prostitution, soliciting prostitution of a minor and other offenses.
- Alexis Giovanni Navarro, 23 years old, Soliciting Prostitution
- Justin Ashley Doyle, 45 years old, Soliciting Prostitution of a Minor, Possession Of Marijuana,
- Donovan Scott Navarrette, 33 years old, Soliciting Prostitution
- Justin Tyrel Armstrong, 33 years old, Soliciting Prostitution
- Candice Marie Peterson, 29 years old, Prostitution
- Justin Charles Mcinroe, 48 years old, Soliciting Prostitution
- Amber Lynn Jones, 24 years old, Prostitution
- Joshua Aaron Colwell, 32 years old, Soliciting Prostitution, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office warrant
- Michelle Lynn Dorsey, 39 years old, Prostitution
- Daniel Reina, 58 years old, Soliciting Prostitution
- Gadiel Esteves, 19 years old, Soliciting Prostitution
- Fabian Saul Coronado, 38 years old, Soliciting Prostitution
- Florence Eva Brantley, 43 years old, Prostitution
- Omar Francisco Garcia-Terrazas, 40 years old, Soliciting Prostitution
- Antuan Diondre Smith, 39 years old, Soliciting Prostitution
- Ashley AnnaMarie Roe, 32 years old, Prostitution
- Michael Todd Hardin, 39 years old, Soliciting Prostitution
- Donna Michelle Smith, 44 years old, Prostitution, LPD Warrant
- Ludwin Joel Guevara, 55 years old, Soliciting Prostitution
- Terrence Terrell Jackson, 41 years old, Soliciting Prostitution, 4 LPD Warrants, LSO Warrant
