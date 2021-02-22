20 arrests made in prostitution operation

By KCBD Staff | February 22, 2021 at 5:24 PM CST - Updated February 22 at 5:24 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission and Amarillo Police Department conducted a two-day prostitution operation, Feb. 11-12. The operation resulted in 20 arrests for prostitution, soliciting prostitution, soliciting prostitution of a minor and other offenses.

  • Alexis Giovanni Navarro, 23 years old, Soliciting Prostitution
  • Justin Ashley Doyle, 45 years old, Soliciting Prostitution of a Minor, Possession Of Marijuana,
  • Donovan Scott Navarrette, 33 years old, Soliciting Prostitution
  • Justin Tyrel Armstrong, 33 years old, Soliciting Prostitution
  • Candice Marie Peterson, 29 years old, Prostitution
  • Justin Charles Mcinroe, 48 years old, Soliciting Prostitution
  • Amber Lynn Jones, 24 years old, Prostitution
  • Joshua Aaron Colwell, 32 years old, Soliciting Prostitution, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office warrant
  • Michelle Lynn Dorsey, 39 years old, Prostitution
  • Daniel Reina, 58 years old, Soliciting Prostitution
  • Gadiel Esteves, 19 years old, Soliciting Prostitution
  • Fabian Saul Coronado, 38 years old, Soliciting Prostitution
  • Florence Eva Brantley, 43 years old, Prostitution
  • Omar Francisco Garcia-Terrazas, 40 years old, Soliciting Prostitution
  • Antuan Diondre Smith, 39 years old, Soliciting Prostitution
  • Ashley AnnaMarie Roe, 32 years old, Prostitution
  • Michael Todd Hardin, 39 years old, Soliciting Prostitution
  • Donna Michelle Smith, 44 years old, Prostitution, LPD Warrant
  • Ludwin Joel Guevara, 55 years old, Soliciting Prostitution
  • Terrence Terrell Jackson, 41 years old, Soliciting Prostitution, 4 LPD Warrants, LSO Warrant

