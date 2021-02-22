Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Water issues plague small towns after winter weather, state blocks power companies from billing, Boeing makes plane changes after weekend issues

By Michael Cantu | February 22, 2021 at 5:58 AM CST - Updated February 22 at 6:07 AM

On Daybreak Today,

Several communities around the South Plains are dealing with water issues.

What will the weather be like today?

Police are investigating a shooting in Littlefield over the weekend.

The state has blocked electric companies from sending bills and disconnecting people’s utilities.

The United States could pass 500,000 deaths from COVID-19.

  • This comes more than one year after the coronavirus began rapidly spreading around the world.
  • The U.S. leads all nations with more than 28 million confirmed cases.
  • New cases are going down as vaccinations continue.
  US coronavirus death toll approaches milestone of 500,000

Boeing is suspending operations of dozens of its 777 airplanes.

  • The order came after an engine blew apart on a United Airlines flight in Colorado over the weekend.
  • A similar incident happened in the Netherlands.
  • All of the affected planes are powered by Pratt and Whitney 4000 series engines.
  FAA orders United to inspect Boeing 777s after emergency

