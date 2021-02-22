Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,
Several communities around the South Plains are dealing with water issues.
- Garza and Crosby counties are looking into rapid loss of water from their supply.
- Meanwhile, Spur, Post and Ropes are under boil water notices.
Police are investigating a shooting in Littlefield over the weekend.
- Investigators say a drunken driver hit another vehicle on Saturday night, which led to an argument.
- That is when someone opened fire, injuring one person.
The state has blocked electric companies from sending bills and disconnecting people’s utilities.
- The order was issued through the Public Utility Commission last night.
- The meeting came as some customers in the hard-hit areas reported getting higher bills.
The United States could pass 500,000 deaths from COVID-19.
- This comes more than one year after the coronavirus began rapidly spreading around the world.
- The U.S. leads all nations with more than 28 million confirmed cases.
- New cases are going down as vaccinations continue.
Boeing is suspending operations of dozens of its 777 airplanes.
- The order came after an engine blew apart on a United Airlines flight in Colorado over the weekend.
- A similar incident happened in the Netherlands.
- All of the affected planes are powered by Pratt and Whitney 4000 series engines.
