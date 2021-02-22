International Bank of Commerce to garnish Bart Reagor’s bank accounts for $23 million owed

Should you wish to register your potential claim with the Consumer Ombudsman, go to cases.stretto.com/reagor-dykes/consumerclaims and follow the instructions provided there. Please note that submitting your potential claim to the Consumer Ombudsman does not constitute an acknowledgement by the Consumer Ombudsman of the validity of your asserted claim, nor does submission of your claim guarantee any recovery on your stated claim. Should you wish to receive a date-stamped copy of your claim, please include a photocopy of the form and a self-addressed, stamped envelope. All disputes regarding consumer claims remain subject to final determination by the Bankrupt cy Court unless otherwise resolved and agreed by and between the consumer and the Consumer Ombudsman.