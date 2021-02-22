KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet JoJo

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Ethan, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. JoJo is a two-year-old female Labrador Retriever mix who has been at the shelter for about 25 days.
Staff say she is house trained, good with other dogs, friendly and very sweet.
JoJo is up to date on all his shots, spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees for Monday, Feb. 22, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
