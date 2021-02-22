LPD conducting directed enforcement against traffic violations

This directed enforcement is the start to an ongoing operation to reduce traffic crashes and fatal crashes in Lubbock after a concerning start to 2021. To date, the Major Crash Investigation Unit has responded to seven fatal crashes resulting in 10 deaths. In the same period in 2020, the unit responded to five crashes resulting in six deaths. In addition, Lubbock Police have responded to nearly 200 additional crashes in 2021 compared to the same period in 2020.