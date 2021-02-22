LP&L confirms customer rates not subject to short-term fluctuations

Residential customers are billed for their actual energy usage, measured in kilowatt hours (kWh), recorded from their electric meter. Anyone without power during a storm event will have no electric use recorded while electricity is not flowing through the meter. LP&L customers are only charged for the power they consume and will be charged at the existing rates as approved in the October 2020 rate tariff. LP&L rates do not fluctuate based off high or low usage patterns. If a customer consumed higher than average kWh, their electric bill will be higher than a normal month since they purchased more. If a customer consumed less than their average kWh, their bill will be less than a normal month since they consumed less. The last time there was an adjustment to customers’ base electric rates was in October 2017, when rates increased five percent in order to invest in the reliability of LP&L’s locally controlled electric grid. Given the severity of last week’s storm, LP&L’s grid performed well, with new lines and substations in service to handle the surge in usage on the system. The bulk of outages experienced by LP&L customers came from the controlled rotating outages on Monday and Tuesday as required by the Southwest Power Pool.