Lubbock native, son, husband die in Virgin Islands helicopter crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four people were killed after a private helicopter crashed on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 on St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin islands. A Lubbock native and her family were on board.
The crash killed 52-year-old Neisha Zahn, her husband 54-year-old Daniel R. Yannone, their son, 18-year-old Tyler Dawson Yannone, and a friend of the family Maria Rodriguez. Officials have not released the cause of the crash at the time of this report.
According to Neisha’s obituary, Neisha was born in Lubbock Texas on April 1, 1968. She grew up at Buffalo Springs Lake, attended Roosevelt High School and graduated Texas Tech University with an accounting degree. She moved to St. Thomas in 1991 and married Daniel Yannone in 1994.
Her son Tyler was set to graduate in May 2021 and he was going to continue his education at Embry Riddle in Florida to become a professional pilot. His dream was to return to St. Thomas Virgin Islands and open his own charter flight business. He was an avid photographer and was always up-to-date with the latest technology gadgets.
Neisha’s Husband, Daniel Yannone, lived in St. Thomas for the last 30 years. He is originally from Youngstown Ohio.
Daniel and Neisha were both very passionate about and committed to the community which they supported through a variety of endeavors, according their obituaries.
“They were proud owners of Beep Business Services, involved members of St. Thomas Reformed Church, engaged parents at Antilles where Tyler was a graduating senior and generous contributors to a variety of social causes close to each of them.”
Neisha attended Buffalo Springs Lake Community Church when she visited Lubbock.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Saint Thomas Reformed church or Buffalo Springs Lake Community Church.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.