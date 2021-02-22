Man shot multiple times in drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are investigating a shooting that left a man hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds.
The drive-by shooting happened at 11:45 a.m. in the 2300 block of Ave. X, which is near Chapman Field in the Heart of Lubbock.
Police say 27-year-old Johnathan Vasquez was shot multiple times.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 was sent a Ring Doorbell video of the shooting. We have opted to not publish the video at this time.
The video shows Vasquez walking along the roadway when a vehicle passes him and five shots were fired.
Police say he was shot multiple times and was taken to University Medical Center for his injuries.
There is no word at this time on the severity of his injuries or his condition.
Police officials say no suspects have been arrested in this case.
