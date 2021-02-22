3 Red Raiders fall to Mississippi State

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The #3 Red Raiders have started the season 0-3, losing to another top 10 SEC team.
This time #7 Mississippi State topped Tech 11-5 Monday afternoon wrapping up the State Farm College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Park.
With the game tied at 5, Mississippi State scored 1 in the 8th and 5 in the 9th to pull away for the win.
Cal Conley was 2-5 on the day.
The Red Raiders had two errors and left 11 runners on base.
Texas Tech lost to #8 Arkansas, #6 Mississippi and #7 Mississippi State during the three day event to start the College Baseball Season.
Texas Tech will now have their home opener Friday taking on Houston Baptist at 6:30pm.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.