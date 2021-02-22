The South Plains warmest day of the month, and the next cold front

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rather mild weather, for the season, is on tap across the KCBD viewing area this week. Of course, the season is winter. But not for much longer!
Following today’s clear and cold morning, typical for late February, this afternoon will be sunny, breezy, and seasonably warm with highs in the 60s. The southwest wind will increase to about 13 to 23 mph with gusts near 30 mph.
Fair and cold tonight with lows from the mid-20s to mid-30s.
Mostly sunny tomorrow with a somewhat windy and seasonably very warm afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s! Tomorrow is a NO BURN DAY as winds increase to 18 to 28 mph with gusts near 40 mph.
Tomorrow will be one of the warmest, if not the warmest, days of February.
Tuesday night will be fair and breezy. Lows will be in the 30s.
Mostly sunny again Wednesday, as well as breezy and cooler. Highs will mostly be in the 50s.
Changes arrive Thursday. It will be mostly cloudy and quite chilly. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s. There’s a slight chance of light wintry showers (mainly) in the evening and Thursday night.
Spring is not far off. The Vernal (aka Spring) Equinox, considered the official start of Spring, is four weeks away. The first day of March, considered the meteorological start of Spring, is just one week away.
