Spring continues, but no much longer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Some great weather to start the week with a high of 70 degrees in Lubbock, some 9 degrees above normal.
Tomorrow will bring even warmer afternoon temps with highs projected to be in the low to mid 70s for most of the South Plains.
As you might expect, it will not last much longer as the first of two cold fronts sweep across the region Wednesday into Thursday.
Highs will drop back to the 50s on Wednesday and into the cold 30s on Thursday. There is also a chance of some winter precipitation Thursday into early Friday. While it will be much colder I’m not expecting any major traffic issues at this time and this is not arctic air like we had last week.
This next system should move out of the area by Thursday morning and we will begin a slow warm-up into Thursday afternoon and Friday.
However, the afternoon highs will likely remain in the upper 50s to low 60s as we move into the weekend.
The next major storm may be early next week with more wind, much colder and some winter precipitation.
