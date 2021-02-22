Warm Tuesday ahead of cold front

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures will be up and down this week, but the downs are a lot better than last week.
We’ll see the 60s Monday. A few wind gusts will be noticeable, but it won’t be too bad. Tuesday though will be in the low 70s. That will be downright hot after one week ago. But we’ll see a cold front with Wednesday in the 50s and Thursday possibly in the 40s.
A storm system will be close to us on Thursday, could give us a slight chance at some rain and maybe a mix or some snow in the northwest. Whatever we do get will be light and as mentioned, the chances are slight to begin with.
