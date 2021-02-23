Cactus Theatre repairing water damage from burst pipes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Cactus Theatre, in the heart of Lubbock’s Depot District, is repairing water damage from pipes that burst on Friday night.
The damage was mainly in the lobby, mostly sparing the main seating area.
“The pipes are up here so that’s why the water was flowing underneath the marquee,” said Darryl Holland, current owner of the establishment, originally built in 1938.
“When I got here and opened the front door, there was like a foot of water that just flowed out.”
Darryl pointed out multiple burst pipes in the ceiling of the lobby and ticket booth, saying some of this water made its way to the theater seating area from the lobby.
Sprinklers above the walls also went off, causing water to pour down the sides of the seating. The water flowed down on a slant toward the front of the stage.
Darryl believes it was a couple of inches, but he’s still thankful because the building “is intact.”
Now, he says, it’s up to insurance inspectors to assess the damage and give him more information.
“We are just going to try and get this back and repaired as quickly as we can. It’s a part of Lubbock’s history and it’s my job to carry it forward.”
The Cactus Theatre was supposed to reopen in May but now the timetable is uncertain.
