City of Post pulls together to endure days without water

POST, Texas (KCBD) - The city of Post has now been without water for more than three days.
It’s the longest they have been without, emergency management coordinator of Garza County, Michael Isbell, says.
“It was a shock to everybody, it’s a tough situation to be in,” he said.
“The last 72 hours have been pretty rough, ever since the freeze hit. We’ve got a house on the north end of town and all the lines are froze up,” longtime Post resident Gerald Seals said. “Haven’t been able to take a shower in the last three to four days.”
Some, just trying to make what they had on-hand last, finally gave in.
“It kind of ran out, faster than you would think, really,” Post resident Anita Ayala said.
The city’s problems are due, in part, to a major leak in a pipeline from Slaton. City workers had to climb in a 15-foot trench to try and fix it.
Isbell acknowledges the dangerous conditions but said it was a job that needed to get done quickly.
Now it’s a waiting game to get the water flowing from 20 miles away.
In the meantime, it was up to this small town to make sure everyone was taken care of.
Dozens of cars lined up to get help at the volunteer fire station Monday evening.
“We’ve got some ranchers here and others providing non-potable water for household use as needed, but then, the fire station and city employees and county commissioners are here, " Garza County Judge Lee Norman said.
Norman says that water was delivered to the nursing home and detention centers in town as well.
“Post has held together and worked together and we’re such a good community to help each other,” Pat Bilbo said. “We will survive.”
About three full pallets or 18,000 bottles of water were handed out.
The extras will be kept in case of another emergency.
Isbell says there was not enough when the water ran dry this time.
“We need to keep a better inventory of emergency water. What we run into is a shelf life on bottled water,” he said..
“Hopefully the water will be back up soon, but we don’t want to be without,” Judge Norman said.
County officials estimate the earliest the water could be back is late Monday evening or early Tuesday morning.
But once the water is flowing again, that does not mean all the problems are solved.
“We can get everything charged up and find another leak in the city, in the infrastructure. Residents could have leaks in their house, just being without water and it pressures up,” Isbell said. “Just because we get water back in town, doesn’t mean the incident’s over.”
He says, those kinds of problems could last several more days.
“We went through that storm together, and we’re going through another storm together and we’re going to be okay,” Ayala said.
