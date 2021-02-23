Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Lubbock now part of disaster declaration, tax deadline extended for Texans, COVID relief bill heads to full House

By Michael Cantu | February 23, 2021 at 5:59 AM CST - Updated February 23 at 5:59 AM

On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock County is now included in President Joe Biden’s disaster declaration after last week’s winter storm.

What will the weather be like today?

Crews continue working to restore water in Post after a major pipeline burst.

The IRS says it is extending the tax deadline for Texans because of last week’s winter storm.

The House of Representatives could vote this week on a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.

The Senate will have a hearing today on the attack on the U.S. Capitol Building.

