Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Lubbock County is now included in President Joe Biden’s disaster declaration after last week’s winter storm.
- FEMA added 31 counties to the initial list that are now eligible for federal disaster relief.
- Read more here: Lubbock County added to Federal Disaster Declaration
Crews continue working to restore water in Post after a major pipeline burst.
- The city says more problems, like broken pipes, could be revealed as the water comes back on.
- Boil water notices remain in place for residents in Ralls and Crosby County as well.
- See more from KCBD’s Blair Sabol: City of Post pulls together to endure days without water
The IRS says it is extending the tax deadline for Texans because of last week’s winter storm.
- The new deadline is June 15 for those who need to file or owe taxes.
- It is an automatic extension, so there is no need to request it.
- Read more here: IRS extends tax deadline to June 15 for Texas because of winter storm, other states could also get relief
The House of Representatives could vote this week on a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.
- The House Budget Committee voted on Monday to advance the measure.
- It includes $1,400 checks, help for small business, and state and local governments.
- Get the latest here: Congress preps for first votes on $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill
The Senate will have a hearing today on the attack on the U.S. Capitol Building.
- Senators want to know what led to security failures when a mob stormed the building to disrupt the counting of electoral votes.
- The former capitol police chief and sergeant at arms will testify.
- See more from The Associated Press: Security officials to answer for Jan. 6 failures at Capitol
