Hoop Madness Playoff Scores for Monday, Feb. 22

2021 KCBD Hoop Madness logo (Source: KCBD)
By Pete Christy | February 22, 2021 at 8:53 PM CST - Updated February 22 at 8:53 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball playoff scores for Monday night.

Girls Playoffs Area Round

Lamesa 34, Childress 85

TAPPS Regular Season

FW Lake Country 30, Lubbock Christian 66

Kingdom Prep 30, Midland Classical 51

Boys Playoffs

Frenship 73, El Paso Franklin 36

Plainview 67, El Paso Chapin 79

Sweetwater 38, Canyon 58

Brownfield 86, Kermit 49

Floydada 71, Gruver 59

Ira 28, Cross Plains 38

Hermleigh 55, May 56 OT/F

Nazareth 80, Hedley 47

Valley 35, Texline 93

TAPPS Regular Season

FW Lake Country 52, Lubbock Christian 77

Kingdom Prep 74, Midland Classical 55

