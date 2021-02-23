Hoop Madness Playoff Scores for Monday, Feb. 22

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball playoff scores for Monday night.
Girls Playoffs Area Round
Lamesa 34, Childress 85
TAPPS Regular Season
FW Lake Country 30, Lubbock Christian 66
Kingdom Prep 30, Midland Classical 51
Boys Playoffs
Frenship 73, El Paso Franklin 36
Plainview 67, El Paso Chapin 79
Sweetwater 38, Canyon 58
Brownfield 86, Kermit 49
Floydada 71, Gruver 59
Ira 28, Cross Plains 38
Hermleigh 55, May 56 OT/F
Nazareth 80, Hedley 47
Valley 35, Texline 93
TAPPS Regular Season
FW Lake Country 52, Lubbock Christian 77
Kingdom Prep 74, Midland Classical 55
