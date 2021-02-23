IRS extends tax deadline for Texans

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texans now have until June 15 to pay or file taxes because of a postponement by the Internal Revenue Service. The normal April 15 deadline was pushed back because of the recent winter storms.
That announcement was made by the IRS on Monday.
The postponement also includes some 2020 business returns due March 15 and tax-exempt organizations. This is automatic, so Texans do not have to contact the IRS.
Taxpayers also have the option of claiming uninsured or unreimbursed disaster-related losses on this year’s or next year’s returns, according to the IRS. The details on how to go about that can also be found on the IRS website.
The federal government is also offering assistance to Texans because of the storms. Individuals and business owners can apply for help by registering at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or calling 1-800-621-3362 or 1-800-462-7585.
