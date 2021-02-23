KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Ziggy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Ziggy, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Ziggy is a two-year-old male shepherd mix who has been at the shelter for about two weeks.
Staff say he is a very sweet dog. He is up to date on all his shots, spayed and microchipped. Ziggy’s adoption fees for Tuesday, Feb. 23, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
