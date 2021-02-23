Local company offering plumbing deal for customers after historic snowstorms

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wes Tech Plumbing in Lubbock is offering after-hours deals, to help alleviate any plumbing issue, especially due to the historic snowstorms.
During their after-hours, they say they’ll charge what they normally charge during the daytime, which is $95 an hour, instead of $142.50 for evening calls.
Owner of the company, Kyle Montemayor, says it’s a time to help the community.
“We chose to help out the community and help everybody out because it (the snowstorm) affected almost everybody- in one way or another- when it comes to utilities, so we were willing to go there and help and not do the overtime charges.” said Montemayor. “We know there are a lot of people out there that are charging more than should and we thought that we would stick our normal hourly rate... and all of the guys and girls in our office stepped up and are going to be working overtime and they’re going to be working their after-hours even if they’re not on call at all. I think some of them are working until 8 or 9 at night, just to help as much as they can.”
You can call Wes Tech Plumbing at 806-866-2382 for more information.
