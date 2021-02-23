Local company offering plumbing deal for customers after historic snowstorms

“We chose to help out the community and help everybody out because it (the snowstorm) affected almost everybody- in one way or another- when it comes to utilities, so we were willing to go there and help and not do the overtime charges.” said Montemayor. “We know there are a lot of people out there that are charging more than should and we thought that we would stick our normal hourly rate... and all of the guys and girls in our office stepped up and are going to be working overtime and they’re going to be working their after-hours even if they’re not on call at all. I think some of them are working until 8 or 9 at night, just to help as much as they can.”