Lubbock man indicted, charged in Jan. shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock County Grand Jury has indicted a 21-year-old man, charging him with aggravated assault causing bodily with a deadly weapon, after a verbal dispute ended with shots fired and another man with non-life threatening injuries.
Tristen Shepard, 21, of Lubbock, was arrested after LPD was called to a home in the 1900 block of 24th Street on January 13.
The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries from gunshot wounds to the arm and leg. Police say the incident started with an argument between Shepard and the victim.
According to the LPD report, Shepard ran from the scene and was later convinced by his mother to surrender to police.
Upon his arrest, police found an outstanding warrant for Shepard.
He remains in the Lubbock County Detention Center on $107,000 bond.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.