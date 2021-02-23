Lubbock man indicted on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child and adult

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thomas Dewayne White, 51, of Lubbock has been indicted by a Lubbock County Grand Jury on two separate charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child and adult.
The first charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child contains two counts. The indictment says on or about July 29, 2016, White sexually assaulted a child younger than 14 years of age.
The second indictment for aggravated sexual assault of an adult contains two counts as well. The indictment says on July 26, 2016, White sexually assaulted the sister of the juvenile, who says she was 17 or 18 at the time of the alleged assault.
The police report says White was a friend of the victims’ family and the assault happened while “camping out” at his house.
The police report says he took one of the victim’s hands and placed it inside his shorts and he paid her $20. White also said he performed oral sex on her.
White said with the other victim, he touched her but never had sex with her because of her mental capacity. He said he thought she was 16 or 17 at the time, but the court documents say she was 13-years-old.
Thomas Dewayne White is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center and being held on a combined bond of $175,000.
