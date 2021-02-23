Man arrested after slow-speed chase through Lubbock County

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man is now in the Lubbock County Detention Center after a slow-speed chase on Tuesday morning.
Officials with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office say around 11:25 a.m., a reckless driver was reported north of New Deal, “swerving all over the road.”
The deputy was able to find the pickup heading southbound on I-27 and attempted to make a traffic stop. The vehicle continued southbound at speeds of 35-43 miles per hour. The driver refused to stop.
The vehicle came to a stop at Avenue N and Erskine Ave. in Lubbock.
The driver, 42-year-old Christopher Reyna, was the only person in the vehicle.
Reyna was taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center where he has been charged with evading in a motor vehicle.
His bond has not yet been set.
