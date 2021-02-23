Spring-like today, then winter reminder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today’s weather will be very Spring-like, but quickly followed by a reminder that the season is still Winter. Following today’s well-above average temperatures, a cold front will drop our highs nearly 40 degrees by Thursday. Accompanying the drop, a slight chance of showers.
This afternoon mostly sunny, windy, and seasonably very warm. It’s a NO BURN DAY.
Southwesterly winds will increase to about 20 to 30 mph with gusts near 40, perhaps 45, mph. There may be blowing dust and the horizon will be quite hazy.
Highs generally will range from the mid- to upper 70s. My forecast high for Lubbock is 78°. That’s 17 degrees above the average and seven below the record for the date (85° set in 1918 and tied in 2009).
Fair and breezy tonight with lows in the 30s.
Sunny, breezy, and much cooler tomorrow. High will be about 20 degrees lower than today. My forecast high for Lubbock is 58°.
Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cold Wednesday night. Lows will be in the 20s.
A slight chance of showers returns Thursday. In general, any showers will be light and rain. It’s possible a few wintry showers may mix in during the morning.
Thursday otherwise will be mostly cloudy and very chilly. Highs will range from the upper 30s to low 40s. That’s 35 to 40 degrees colder than this afternoon.
Back to mostly sunny and somewhat windy Friday. Temperatures will range from morning lows in the 20s to afternoon highs in the 60s.
