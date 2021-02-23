TTU BASEBALL: Friday’s Home Opener vs. HBU Moved to 2 p.m.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Friday’s home opener between Texas Tech and Houston Baptist has been changed to a 2 p.m. first pitch at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.
The matchup, originally slated for 6:30 p.m., has been moved up due to the current weather forecast Friday evening.
All originally issued tickets for this date are valid for the new start time. Individuals who are unable to attend are encouraged to give them to family or friends, or contact the Texas Tech Ticket Office. Texas Tech will announce attendance guidelines this week.
The home opener marks the beginning of a three-game set with the Huskies with game two set for Saturday at 2 p.m. and the finale for Sunday at 1 p.m.
All three games are available to stream on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Fans can also listen to the call on the Texas Tech Sports Network and TuneIn Radio app.
