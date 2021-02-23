‘We’re not out of the woods yet’: Crosby County officials ask residents to continue conserving & boiling water

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Most water service has been restored in Crosby County, but the water boil notice remains in effect and officials are asking residents to continue conservation efforts.
Shane Jones with White River Water Municipal said that the issue is not with the river because since November, they have been updating their water treatment facility and pumping from well fields.
That water fills up tanks which supply each city.
The problem occurred when electric outages temporarily stopped wells from pumping water.
“Our tanks started to be depleted and there were times we did not have electricity for the wells to pump and keep up,” Jones said.
Even when pumps were back on running, the tank levels continues to deplete from leaks and large broken pipes.
“As everything started to defrost, leaks started to show up. There were water mainline breaks, of course water was broken in places so at that point they had lost pressure,” Jones said.
The community came together to check every meter, and the emergency management director of Crosbyton Billy Tidwell encourages neighbors to continue checking their meters.
“Main thing is just, walk around your house. If you see water standing, water flowing contact the city office so we can get it fixed as soon as possible,” Tidwell said.
Right now most homes in the county do have water, but it is not drinkable. A boil notice will remain in effect for several more days, or at least until most leaks are taken care of.
“We still need to keep conserving, we’re not out of the woods yet. We still like a good ways of being back to normal operations,” Tidwell said.
The Texas Department of Emergency Management has supplied bottled water. That water has been sent to schools and nursing homes. If you are unable to get drinkable water, you can call your local city office to pick some up.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.