Another chill ahead, but not as dramatic

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Just last Tuesday, the high temperature in Lubbock was 15°. Today, we reached 79°. As a cold front moves through tonight however, temperatures will begin to drop again. This time it won’t be as intense, and it won’t be as long.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, low of 35°, NNW 15-20
WEDNESDAY: Sunny, high of 57°, N-E 10-20.
It will be cooler Monday, but not terribly, and still sunny! Thursday will be a little chillier with clouds and perhaps even a stray shower. Soon thereafter though, we’re back to the warmth.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.