Another Cold Front and Rain??

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Gusty winds and cooler temps for the region today, however, the afternoon temperatures still made it to the upper 50s and low 60s.
That will not be the case for Thursday as another surge of cold air and an upper level system move across the west Texas region.
Daytime highs will fall back to the 30s and 40s tomorrow with northeast winds of 15-20 mph and plenty of clouds.
There will also be a slight chance of light rain during the day and possibly some light winter type precipitation in the overnight and early morning hours.
At this time, travel issues are not anticipated but we will keep monitoring the approaching storm for any changes.
As the storm exits on Friday sunshine will return along with slowly warming temps on Friday and a warm day for Saturday.
There is another cold front and slight chance of rain early next week.
