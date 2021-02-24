City details response to winter storm

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock Street Department dedicated more than 4,000 man hours to keeping roads safe last week, according to the City.
In addition, other departments worked around the clock dealing with energy and water issues.
During the City Council work session Tuesday, City Manager Jarrett Atkinson detailed exactly how some city departments responded to last week’s historic weather.
The Emergency Operations Center was active for 184 hours.
“As we ran the EOC, of course the goal we had was to support all the city operations and public safety, coordinate resources and our partners, and maintain awareness of what was going on around us,” Atkinson said.
The city teams were able to adapt to the changing nature of the storm very well, Atkinson said.
Police responded to 391 total wrecks from Feb. 10 to Feb. 19. There were also 60 calls to check on people who were walking on frozen playa lakes.
Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to 30 fires over the course of the storm. In all, Atkinson said there were close to 300 fire alarm activations. LFR also conducted carbon monoxide checks, finding eight homes containing the deadly gas.
For Lubbock Power & Light, load shedding occurred last Monday and Tuesday. Atkinson said the event on Monday was quick, but Tuesday was a much larger event.
“That took place over a 3-hour and 21-minute period. So, certainly not what you saw throughout the larger part of the state, but absolutely the grid up here was stressed beyond what it could do,” Atkinson said.
The city did its part in the power shed, Atkinson said, including switching the water system to generator power. He said these actions reduced the impact on homes and businesses.
Atkinson thanked Lubbock residents, saying the public responded well. He also praised schools and the city staff who worked around the clock in these extreme weather conditions.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.